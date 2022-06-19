Every 3rd Hyundai car sold now has a sunroof feature

The fascination is not limited to the sunroof alone. “India is no longer the conservative market we used to think it was earlier. The benchmarks for the whole SUV segment have now gone up - customers aren’t just looking to buy an SUV, but they want the ventilated seats, they want connectivity features and they want the sunroof - even though they may not use it often," Garg added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}