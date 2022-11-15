Inside the green rush: Why ambitious businesses are angling for piece of EV pie

Lalbhai, 32, claims to have never shown interest in his family business. With a turnover of $ 2 billion, the Lalbhai group (which includes Arvind Ltd and Atul Ltd) is one of the oldest enterprises in India – and is managed by Lalbhai’s cousins. A graduate in material science and engineering from University of Sheffield, he has, instead, kept a close watch on the green transition in automobiles. “Around 8-9 years ago, when lithium-ion prices starting falling, it started making (business) sense," says Lalbhai. “In the next five years, a significant jump is going to take place and it is an opportunity that we cannot miss." Lalbhai’s company Matter plans to make in-house batteries as well as a range of electric two-wheelers. The company is expected to unveil its first electric motorcycle later this week. “I strongly believe that e-motorcycles will change the game in India," he says.