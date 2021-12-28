Evre has today partnered with Zyngo to offer 5,000 EV charging stations across India within the next two years, which will be utilised by Zyngo and other EV fleet owners. Zyngo operates an existing 500+ fleet across 10 cities, and working towards achieving 10,000-strong EV fleet. Evre will design, manufacture and execute the operation and maintenance of the EV charging infrastructure.

Zyngo will integrate demand aggregation, supply optimization, connectivity to charging infrastructure, and help Evre determine where to install charging stations for better utilization.

Evre will support Zyngo with 500 charging stations for its EV fleet of 500 EVs. It will lease the land, provide the parking and charging infrastructure, operate & maintain, and take care of the insurance, safety and security of these hubs. Over the next few months, as Zyngo expands to new cities, Evre will provide the support to park and charge this dedicated EV fleet with its existing and upcoming infrastructure at respective locations.

Prateek Rao, Founder & CEO, Zyngo said, “We are driving ahead the electrification of hyperlocal delivery services across E-commerce spectrum. This initiative requires such collaborations to enable the empanelment of EV ecosystem in the Last mile delivery space. EVRE’s tech advanced charging infra combined with Zyngo’s fully competent and advanced Logistics tech platform & fleet management will strive the EV ecosystem and enable faster adoption."

Krishna K Jasti, Co-Founder and CEO of Evre said, “We aim to increase new business value through co-creation with services and businesses, such as the advancement of Computer Vision technology. Through such partnerships, we are looking towards developing an integrated ecosystem for EV fleet owners as well as EV users across the country. Zyngo, with its unique proposition is an apt partner as both the organizations will mutually benefit from the cross-utilization of resources in the EV ecosystem".

The 5,000 chargers will be integrated with the rest of the EV ecosystem across the country through the Evre App. This will enable 2W and 3W Zyngo fleet operators with slow and fast unmanned smart chargers capable of metering, billing and payment collection.

