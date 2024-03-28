EVs Are Splitting the Auto World Into Two: Made in China, or Not
Yoko Kubota , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 28 Mar 2024, 09:15 AM IST
SummaryAutomakers are becoming more conscious of where they get certain parts and where those vehicles can be sold, to avoid sanctions.
BEIJING—The rise of electric vehicles is dividing the global auto market into two: one that welcomes China-made cars, and the other that effectively rejects them.
