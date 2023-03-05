EVs boost chip demand despite semiconductor makers’ woes

The resilience in car chips comes despite a historic fall in auto sales, which were the lowest in more than a decade in the U.S. last year. Sales have been constrained by supply-chain trouble, including a dearth of chips essential to a new generation of cars with an array of digitally enhanced features, from driver-assistance technology to automatic windshield-wiper controls. This year questions around demand have surfaced as consumers balk at high prices at dealerships.