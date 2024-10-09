The end of EVs is here: Fact or fiction?

Automakers scale back

As the EV boom unfolded, automakers like General Motors (GM), Volvo, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), Lotus, and Bentley unveiled ambitious plans to launch all-electric lineups over the next two decades. But the anticipated surge in demand hasn't materialized as expected. As a result, companies such as Ford, GM, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, JLR, and Aston Martin are tempering their electric vehicle strategies. While they still aim for an all-electric future, they are now adopting a more cautious approach, contingent on factors like consumer adoption, global emissions regulations, and the expansion of EV charging infrastructure.