EVs in Delhi complete 2 crore kilometers: Report

New Delhi: Electric vehicles (EVs) in the national capital have reached a new milestone. The EVs deployed in the capital have managed to complete two crore kilometres on the road.

According to Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL), which is a subsidiary of government-owned Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL), this new milestone has led to the reduction of 500 kg of particulate matter emissions in the city. EESL is a joint venture of NTPC Ltd, Power Finance Corporation, REC Ltd and Power Grid Corporation.

Since the deployment of EVs, around 3,573 tonnes of carbon emission has been avoided and ₹8.6 crore have been saved in terms of monetary value, according to an ANI report.

The total of 2 crore kilometers travelled by EVs has also translated to saving of 13.3 lakh litres of fuel. The report suggests that a total of 565 CESL EVs are running in the national capital region.

The report suggests that there has been a rise of over 140% in the YoY sales of electric vehicles. The national capital has registered around half of the total e-kilometers' in India. The report claims that the government's fleet has played a big part in achieving this milestone.

"This is an important step towards India building out an ecosystem for electric mobility," said Mahua Acharya, Managing Director and CEO of CESL.

"CESL is bringing together initiatives to invest in clean energy and clean transportation. With our planned investments in 20,000 electric vehicles, India is expected to save over 6.4 crore litres of fuel every year -- leading to a reduction of over 5.6 lakh tonnes of annual CO2 emissions," she said in a statement.

The adoption of EVs in India is being encouraged by the government with a target to reach 30 per cent by 2030. Nearly 70 per cent of all commercial cars, 30 per cent of private cars, 40 per cent of buses and 80 per cent of two-wheelers and three-wheelers will be electric.

With inputs from Agencies

