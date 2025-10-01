EVs in India to get pedestrian warning system or AVAS from October 2026. How it works

Electric vehicles in India are slated to become noisy from next year. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has drafted a notification proposing the introduction of a pedestrian warning system in the form of the Acoustic Vehicle Alerting Systems (AVAS) for electric vehicles in India. This means the EVs in India will come with a pedestrian warning system, which will alert fellow road users about the presence of an electric vehicle.

According to a report by the US Department of Transportation, electric cars pose a 20% higher risk of accident to pedestrians compared to internal combustion engine-powered cars and a 50% higher risk during low-speed driving. AVAS is a mandatory feature for electric vehicles in markets like the US, Japan and Europe. In this technology, the low-frequency artificial sound emitted by the EV, road users easily get alerted.

Electric cars with AVAS in India MG Comet, Tata Harrier EV, Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE6, Mahindra XEV 9e, Hyundai Creta Electric

The draft notification proposed by the MoRTH states that all the new electric vehicles, including passenger vehicles and goods carriers, must come equipped with AVAS starting October 1, 2026. The existing electric vehicles in production will be covered by the rule from October 1, 2027. "On and after 1st October 2026, in case of new models and 1st October 2027 in case of existing models, electrified vehicles of category M and N shall be fitted with AVAS meeting requirements with regard to audibility as specified in AIS-173, as amended from time to time," the government notification said.

Speaking on this, Md Saddam Hussain, Principal Research Associate, Alliance for an Energy Efficient Economy, said that the mandate will improve pedestrian safety, and it aligns India with global best practices. "In India’s dense urban settings, an audible alert can make a substantial difference, especially at low speeds, provided the sounds are designed to be effective without adding to noise pollution. A phased inclusion of two- and three-wheelers and robust enforcement through clear thresholds and accredited labs will be important. AVAS should also be complemented by active safety technologies like pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) for maximum impact," he added.

Pedestrian warning system: How AVAS works The AVAS pedestrian warning system is designed to activate only when the EV is moving at a low speed, typically speeds below 20 kmph. The vehicle's speed is detected by the system, which checks the EV's speed and gear status through the CAN bus. In such a situation, the vehicle's onboard computer activates the AVAS to emit a sound through the external speakers fitted to the car. The speakers emit artificial sounds that alert fellow road users about the presence of the EV.

When moving at a low speed, the AVAS stimulates the sound of engine acceleration and deceleration to provide a sense of motion. When the EV is in reverse gear, it emits a specific reverse warning sound. In a nutshell, the AVAS emits sounds to detect different manoeuvres of the vehicle.

When the EV reaches a speed above 20 kmph, the AVAS automatically turns off because the natural noise coming from the tyres' friction with the road surface and the wind resistance is loud enough for the other road users to detect the vehicle's presence.

Pedestrian warning system: How AVAS in India-spec EVs will work The India-spec electric vehicles will have to come equipped with AVAS systems complying with AIS-173 standards, which define performance and audibility levels. The draft proposal by MoRTH mandates that the artificial sound generated by the EVs should be loud enough to be noticed in busy traffic environments. But the sound should not be intrusive or uncomfortable for the people nearby. The pedestrian warning system should be triggered when the EV travels at a speed under 20 kmph or reverses. However, the system will switch off automatically at higher speeds above 20 kmph.