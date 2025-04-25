EVs hit with falling resale value as consumer demand cools
SummaryUsed car marketplace CARS24 says that while three-to-five year-old popular ICE car models retain more than 50% of their original value, the same is not the case with EVs.
Electric cars are losing the battle to their conventional fuel counterparts in India’s used-car market, as their resale value is simply not matching up to expectations despite having fewer moving parts, with battery concerns and influx of newer electric models playing their part.