EVs to reach price parity with ICE vehicles before 2025: JSW Energy

“Electric vehicles (EVs) are expected to reach upfront price parity with Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles before 2025, spurring faster adoption thereafter. Cost curves will continue to decline for EVs given the influx of OEMs undertaking environmental pledges and new models yielding over 200 miles per charge is likely enough to dispel range anxiety as a real concern—especially as most consumers drive less than 50 miles in a day," JSW Energy said in its 2020-21 annual report released on late on Tuesday.