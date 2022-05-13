Evtric Motors has reached to 100+ dealerships all across India in j 6 months. Currently, Evtric scooters are available in states like Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala, West Bengal and Bihar.

The brand has presence of dealerships in Tier II and Tier III markets and even in the interior parts of the country. It marks the presence in cities beyond metro cities like Agra, Varanasi, Aligarh, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Surat etc.

The brand is offering 7 different EV two-wheelers which caters to the different needs and requirements of its customers. Evtric has an in-house robotic welding chassis manufacturing. Evtric Ride is currently the company’s highest-selling model.

Currently, Maharashtra and Karnataka are the two states which contribute to the maximum sales for Evtric Motors. By the end of the year 2022, the company aims to accelerate its target from 110 to 350 dealers across India with a special focus to expand more through East India and South Indian states in Phase II.

Evtric Motors are spreading its wings as the fluctuations in oil rates are adding to its market share.

“Despite COVID-19 pandemic forcing globally integrated automotive industry to pump the brakes hard, our brand with the sincere efforts of our employees has slowly weaved a strong network in almost every important state and city of India," said Manoj Patil- Founder and MD EVTRIC Motors.