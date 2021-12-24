Evtric Motors showcased three electric two-wheelers in high speed category, Evtric Rise (motorcycle), Mighty (scooter) and Ride Pro (scooter) at the EV India Expo 2021 held at India Expo Centre, Greater Noida. The brand has a network of more than 70 distributors pan India. It targets to reach a mark of 150 distributors until the fiscal end.

Evtric Rise is the first electric motorcycle by the brand which is equipped with a 3.0 kwh Lithium-ion, detachable battery. The bike shall clock a top speed of 100 kmph and is capable of running for over 120 kms on a single charge.

Evtric Mighty is a high speed scooter by the brand that offers a mix of bling and comfort to the riders. It easily reaches a maximum speed of 70 kmph, and can run for 90 kms on a single full-charge.

Evtric Ride Pro is also an e-scooter unveiled by the company in the high-end model that reaches a top speed of 75 kmph, offering a range of 90 kms. Evtric Ride Pro is the advanced version of the previously launched Evtric Ride scooter by the brand that had entered the market in August this year.

Manoj Patil, Founder and MD, Evtric Motors said, “We have designed this product array further to in-depth market research and customer feedback. EV is new in India and there is so much to be done, however, if customer mindset is not taken into sincere consideration, the overall growth rate of the industry will only get dent. Therefore, we are a customer first brand, and are presenting the products on the lines that meet the expectations in terms of unique features, eye-catching design, and fine technology.

