Greaves Electric Mobility is targeting double-digit market share in India's electric two-wheeler segment over the next 18 months, as the company looks to strengthen its position in the growing EV market. The company has also moved up its expectation of becoming profitable to the fourth quarter of this year from the previous Q4 next year.

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In an interaction with LiveMint, Vikas Singh, Managing Director of Greaves Electric Mobility, outlined the company's growth plans, battery strategy and focus on affordable electric mobility. The company is gaining market share, expanding its retail footprint and developing new products to compete with petrol-powered two-wheelers, he said.

Targets double-digit market share in 18 months Over the last 18 months, Singh said Greaves Electric Mobility has captured a 5.7% market share from 3.2%. Currently, the company ranks fifth in India's electric 2-wheeler market and is seeking to reach the top four.

"We would definitely like to get to double digits in the next year, year and a half at best," Singh said during the interaction.

GEML currently operates in about 900 Regional Transport Office (RTO) markets, which account for nearly 70% of the country's RTO network, he added. The company is one of the three top market players in about 300 of these markets. It is also seeing market-share gains in over 60% of the markets in which it competes with RTOs.

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Moves up break-even goal to Q4 FY27 The company's financial results are also improving along with sales, Singh said. Previously, GEML was aiming to break even in the fourth quarter of next year, but is now progressing towards the same in Q4 this year.

He also confirmed that the company has received a ₹530 crore capital infusion to support its expansion plans. Its IPO plans remain in place, although he did not share a timeline.

Singh said that GEML will prioritize dealer network expansion and enhance brand awareness and its after-sales service. The company is also looking to improve its products to make them more appealing to those considering petrol-powered scooters, he said.

LFP batteries can last up to 2 lakh km Regarding consumer concerns over the cost of battery replacement, Singh mentioned the use of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery technology.

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GEML's battery warranty is five years or 75,000 km and the battery's lifespan can be as long as 2 lakh km, Singh said. This could meet most consumers' needs to own a vehicle without having to replace batteries over the vehicle's life, he said.

He also pointed to the thermal stability of LFP batteries, saying the technology can operate across temperatures ranging from minus 40℃ to plus 60℃.

New products to compete with petrol scooters As for the cost of EVs, Singh added that price parity with petrol scooters can be achieved, but for now the conventional auto makers have established manufacturing plants and economies of scale.

GEML is working on a cost-efficient production model and is also developing new products that will compete on features and cost with an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle, he said.

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The company is also working on a rare-earth-free motor that Singh said will help abate reliance on imported components. Production is expected to commence in the next few months.

He added that the company's broader strategy is to build affordable electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers for Indian consumers while improving localisation and manufacturing capabilities.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.