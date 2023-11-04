Explained: What UAW's demand to end wage tiers will mean for GM?
General Motors signs tentative contract deal with United Auto Workers, ending six-week strike. Deal includes 25% raise in hourly pay and cost of living allowances.
General Motors had signed a tentative contract agreement with the United Auto Workers, helping to end the six-week strike called by the union. Under the tentative agreement, GM offered its workers a 25 per cent increase in hourly wages, while also assuring them of cost-of-living increases for workers with contracts longer than four years.