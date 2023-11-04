Explained: What UAW's demand to end wage tiers will mean for GM?

General Motors had signed a tentative contract agreement with the United Auto Workers, helping to end the six-week strike called by the union. Under the tentative agreement, GM offered its workers a 25 per cent increase in hourly wages, while also assuring them of cost-of-living increases for workers with contracts longer than four years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The UAW launched the strike against the top three automakers - GM, Ford and Stellantis NV - on 15 September. They targeted eight assembly plants and 28 parts distribution facilities by walking off the job.

GM's tentative deal with UAW will be a massive step towards the labour union's president Shawn Fain's goal of ending wage tiers that divide the upper and lower pay workers, reported Reuters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

UAW bargainers and Fain had strongly voiced their opinion in favour of ending the tiers of workers with many UAW members wearing red t-shirts with the slogan ‘End tiers’ during the rallies and on picket lines.

UAW Vice President Mike Booth in a video address on October 20 said that GM ‘has been the worst actor’ in creating tiers of lower wage UAW employees. He added, “We believe in equal pay for equal work."

GM, Ford and Stellantis, often collectively known as Detroit Three, have argued that keeping the worker tiers allows them to keeps the costs down and remain competitive with other non-union factories operated by Tesla and other foreign US plants, reported Reuters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What else? The UAW agreement will also bring GM's US-based Ultium LLC joint venture battery factories under the master agreement. Moreover, workers discharged when GM closed and sold its Lordstown, Ohio, small car assembly plant will have the right to jobs at the Ultium battery plant in Lordstown and earn GM wage rates.

The agreement also stipulates that new hires at the Ultium battery plant will be paid less than the assembly workers.

