Exponent Energy's $40 million bet on electrifying India's autorickshaws
The company is targeting India’s large in-service auto base, allowing vehicle owners to switch to an EV and trim operating expenses by about ₹4,000-5,000 a month, chief executive Arun Vinayak said.
Battery-tech startup Exponent Energy plans to invest about $40 million over the next two years to scale and expand manufacturing for its newly-launched retrofit product that converts CNG and LPG autorickshaws into battery-electric vehicles, chief executive Arun Vinayak said.