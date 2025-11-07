Exponent Energy's $40 million bet on electrifying India's autorickshaws

Exponent has so far raised a total of $44.6 million in Pre-Series A, Series A and B, led by Lightspeed, Eight Roads Ventures, YourNest VC, 3one4 Capital, AdvantEdge VC, and the family office of Dr Pawan Munjal, the chairman and chief executive officer of Hero MotoCorp. In the two- and three-wheeler retrofit space, Exponent faces emerging competition from e-Vidyut, Etrio, Altigreen and others. e-Vidyut is backed by cross-border investor Pontaq and has focused on autorickshaw conversions. Etrio has raised around $3 million, led by Janardhan Rao (Triumph Global, Singapore) alongside angel investors. Altigreen has raised roughly $48 million to date, including a ₹300 crore (about $40 million) Series A, led by Sixth Sense Ventures in 2022.