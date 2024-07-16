FAME III: Third phase of electric vehicle incentives to be rolled out soon, but not in the Budget
The government wants to ensure that at least 30% of all vehicles sold in the country by 2030 are electric models, said H.D. Kumaraswamy, Union minister of heavy industries.
The ambit of India’s Automotive Mission Plan has been expanded to upskill workers to match the requirements of the EV sector.
New Delhi: The third phase of the government’s incentive scheme to promote clean mobility will be announced shortly but not in the upcoming Budget, H.D. Kumaraswamy, Union minister of heavy industries, said at an event on Tuesday.