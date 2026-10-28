Fardeen Khan’s new bike is a ₹2.5 lakh India-made Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Apex: Engine, features and price explained

Actor Fardeen Khan, who has performed in a number of noted Bollywood projects, recently posted on social media about his purchase of a Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Apex. The bike is priced at around ₹2.51 lakh (ex-showroom).

This is the first Royal Enfield purchased by the actor. He also sharfed a video of his purchase on Instagram. In the video, Fardeen is seeing unveiling the bike and then getting his hands on the keys from the representative of a dealership.

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"Proudly taking delivery of my first ever Royal Enfield, the Guerrilla 450 Apex!" Khan said in a post on X.

"I’ve grown up hearing the unmistakable thump of the old Bullet 350, with its single-cylinder, four-stroke engine. From the older boys who looked so cool riding them to the inspectors of the Mumbai Police Force on their Bullets, that sound was always something else. It’s stayed with me over the years," he said, adding, "So when I saw the Guerrilla 450 Apex, I knew this was the bike for me. I just had to have it. Having ridden a lot of motorcycles over the years, I can honestly say this is one of the most fun bikes I’ve ever ridden."

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He also clarified that he has no affiliation of the brand and has made the post "purely out of the joy and pride of owning an Indian motorcycle that meets world standards, competes with the big boys, and puts Indian motorcycling firmly on the world map."

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All you need to know about the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Apex Royal Enfield, which is owned by Eicher, released the Guerilla 450 model in 2024 in India, after the Apex variant was launched in March of 2026.

This bike gets Vredestein Centauro ST Plus tyres and a rider's triangle that is more committed than what the standard version offered. The company is claiming that these tyres offer 8% improvement while in dry grip, and 17% while in wet grip. The bike also comes with an aluminium handlebar which was positioned 56 mm lower and 57 mm forward than what comes in the standard model.

The bike comes with a 452cc single-cylinder Sherpa engine, which is also liquid cooled. This is engine is similar to what one gets in the Himalayan 450. Combined with a six-speed gearbox, the engine can produce 40 hp and 40 Nm. The bike comes in red, green, and black. Price of the bike starts at ₹2.49 lakh and goes up to ₹2.56 lakh (introductory price, ex-showroom).

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