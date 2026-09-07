Facing fast charging concerns for e-trucks, govt plans sops for battery swappable e-trucks in next EV financing scheme

The ministry of heavy industries is considering financial incentives for battery-swappable electric trucks under a proposed ₹9,852 crore programme, according to people familiar with the matter, as the government seeks to address a shortage of charging infrastructure that is slowing the adoption of electric commercial vehicles.
The ministry, the nodal authority for electric vehicles in India, is discussing interest subventions and cheaper financing for electric trucks with swappable batteries, alongside vehicles using conventional charging systems, said a government official, who asked not to be named because the policy is still being finalized. Manufacturers of battery-swappable trucks have been unable to access incentives under previous government programmes.