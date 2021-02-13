FASTag to become mandatory in two days. How to get one, where to recharge

FASTags will be mandatory in a matter of a few hours. The government had earlier delayed the date to make FASTags mandatory from 1 January to 15 February, 2021. The revised deadline will push users to make the switch to the new technology.

FASTag is a tag or a sticker that needs to be affixed on the windscreen of a vehicle. The FASTag uses a technology called Radio Frequency Indentification or RFID. This technology helps toll plazas to just scan the bar-code like sticker on the windscreen and automatically deduct the toll fee from the respective FASTag wallet. The user gets a notification on their registered number regarding the deduction of money. The wallet can be recharged in advance through various mediums. The mandate for FASTags is expected to relieve congestion at various toll plazas across the national highways in the country as well as a few state highways.

Is FASTag compulsory?

Even for users who do not intend to drive through toll plazas, getting a FASTag may soon become a necessity. The government has decided to make FASTags compulsory from April for all vehicle owners who need to get third party insurance.

What happens when I enter a FASTag-only toll plaza without one?

Riders without any FASTag might have to pay a heavy fine (double the amount of the toll) if the user does not have a FASTag. Even users who do not have sufficient balance in their FASTag accounts or have damaged tags, will have to pay the fine. However, the government might soon introduce a way where the user can recharge their FASTag by paying cash at the toll booth.

In order to further facilitate users to NHAI has decided to remove the mandatory threshold amount for the FASTag wallet, which was paid by the user in addition to the security.

deposit for the passenger segment (Car/Jeep/Van). Many FASTag users were not allowed to pass through a toll plaza, in spite of having sufficient balance in their FASTag account/wallet. Now, the toll will deduct the plaza fee if the wallet holder’s balance is positive. The user will later have to pay for remaining amount during the recharge.

How to get a FASTag

The user will need a copy of their driver’s license, the vehicle registration certificate. Banks will also require PAN and Aadhar card for the KYC process.

FASTags can be purchased online from the authorized banks or even through retailers such as Amazon. Buyers can also opt to visit any points of sale of one of the 23 authorized banks and road transport offices to get the tag. Users are advised to purchase the tags from the banks they already have accounts in. The national highway authority also sells IHCML tags which are bank-neutral.

In order to recharge the respective FASTags, the user can either go to the bank’s website that provided the FASTag and recharge it through available payment methods. Alternatively, they can use IHMCL mobile app to track and recharge the FASTag.

According to the latest statement by the Transport Ministry, there are more that 2.54 crore FASTag users in the country and it contributes 80% of the total toll collection. Daily toll collection through FASTag has crossed ₹89 crore mark.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via