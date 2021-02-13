FASTag to become mandatory in two days. How to get one, where to recharge

FASTag is a tag or a sticker that needs to be affixed on the windscreen of a vehicle. The FASTag uses a technology called Radio Frequency Indentification or RFID. This technology helps toll plazas to just scan the bar-code like sticker on the windscreen and automatically deduct the toll fee from the respective FASTag wallet. The user gets a notification on their registered number regarding the deduction of money. The wallet can be recharged in advance through various mediums. The mandate for FASTags is expected to relieve congestion at various toll plazas across the national highways in the country as well as a few state highways.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}