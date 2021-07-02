New Delhi : With the easing of lockdown in most states and the increase in the movement of traffic on the Highways, the toll collection through FASTag is reaching the level recorded before the 2nd wave of Covid pandemic.

The toll collection across the country through FASTag touched ₹103.54 crore with 63.09 lakh transactions on 1 July 2021. Electronic toll collection through FASTag is operational at 780 active toll plazas across the country.

Toll collection in June 2021 increased to Rs. 2,576.28 crore, which is around 21% higher than ₹2,125.16 crore collected in May 2021.

According to a statement by NHAI, with around 3.48 crore users, FASTag penetration across the country is at around 96% and many toll plazas having 99% penetration. The statement also claims that as per an estimate, FASTag will save around ₹20,000 crore per year on fuel, that will save precious foreign exchange and help the environment as well.

NHAI claims that constant growth and adoption of FASTag by the highway users has reduced the waiting time at NH Fee Plazas significantly.

Last week, Yamuna Expressway also began the use of FASTag to electronically pay toll tax on the privately-managed highway connecting Noida and Agra.

The service was inaugurated at the Jewar toll plaza of the expressway on Tuesday in presence of the officials of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) and the Jaypee Infratech Limited (JIL).

“The FASTag service was expected to come up earlier but got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic," YEIDA CEO Arun Vir Singh said at the inauguration event.

The 165-km-long expressway has three toll plazas – Jewar, Mathura and Agra on the route. All the plazas will have four FASTag lanes, two on either side, according to officials.

