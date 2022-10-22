Fast-charging, proximity alert and other features coming with MoveOS 3

Fast-charging, proximity alert and other features coming with MoveOS 31 min read . 09:31 PM IST
- Ola S1 Air runs on the company’s latest operating system MoveOS 3. The update brings a host of new features such as hill-assist, fast charging and more.
Ola Electric today announced its most affordable electric scooter – Ola S1 Air. The all-new electric scooter runs on the company’s latest operating system MoveOS 3. The update brings a host of new features such as hill-assist, fast charging and more. The OS also brings improvements to the interface and functionality of existing features on the Ola S1 lineup. Here’s a look at all the top features of MoveOS 3
Fast Charging
One of the major features coming with MoveOS 3 is the fast charging. The company says that it has installed 50 hyperchargers across the country. When plugged into these hyperchargers for 15 minutes, the S1 e-scooter lineup can deliver up to 50km of driving range with the technology.
Proximity Unlock
Ola Electric MoveOS 3 brings proximity unlock to the Ola S1 lineup. The feature allows users to unlock Ola electric scooters without keys. With this ‘6th sense’, users will be able to lock and unlock a scooter, powered by your walk. Ola S1 Air will automatically get unlocked after detecting you near it. When you go away, the electric scooter gets locked automatically.
Party Mode
With the MoveOS 3, Ola electric scooters will get Party mode. It enables the headlight of the Ola electric scooter to be in sync with the song the user is listening to. Users will be given this control from the proprietary app and on the scooter.
Call Screen and Auto reply
Another feature coming with MoveOS 3 is the call screen on Ola dashboard. The feature will allow users to know who’s calling directly on the Ola scooter. In addition, Ola users will be able to auto-reply when driving the scooter.
Moods
Lastly, Ola Electric MoveOS 3 brings different moods to the Ola S1 lineup. With this, users will be able to set different instrument cluster themes and sounds. One such mood is the Bolt Mood, which shows a futuristic instrument cluster showing the speed, RPM, and other details. Another is the Vintage Mood. With this, one will see a vintage instrument cluster. Sound of the engine will also change accordingly.
