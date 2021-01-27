FCA India launches new Jeep Compass at 16.99 lakh: Details here

New Delhi: FCA India has finally unveiled the pricing of its refreshed SUV, Jeep Compass. The new SUV has been priced between ₹16.99 lakh and ₹28.29 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Compared to the outgoing model, the new Compass gets both new interiors and improved functional aspects.

Apart from the updated version of the Jeep Compass, the company has also launched a limited edition version of the SUV. This limited version SUV is priced between ₹22.96 lakh and ₹26.76 lakh. According to the company, the dealerships will start selling the new version of the Compass from 2 February.

"The sophisticated package of the new Jeep Compass includes feedback from our customers and incorporates their suggestions. We have designed the new Compass to be more premium and customer centric with a plethora of convenience and connected features," FCA India Managing Director Partha Datta told reporters during a virtual launch event.

"We have right-sized our range and reconfigured our feature-packed variants to offer customers options with an optimal value proposition," Datta noted.

The company has so far sold over 50,000 units of the Jeep Compass in the country besides exporting over 20,000 units of the made-in-India model to various right hand markets, he added.

The car is available in both all wheel drive and two wheel drive. The front-wheel-drive (4x2) variants of the SUV are powered by either a 2-litre turbo-diesel engine that puts out 172 PS power or a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine that can churn out 163 PS of power. In terms of transmissions, the car is either mated with 6-speed manual or a 7-speed automatic transmission.

The all-wheel drive (AWD) trims of the Jeep Compass comes with a 2-litre turbo-diesel engine which is mated with a nine-speed automatic transmission.

In terms of features, the interiors get a 10.1-inch high-definition display UConnect-5 system, which the company claims, is five times faster than its previous generation. The new operating system on the infotainment unit can get updated over-the-air. Other features include a 360-degree remote camera, cruise control and a button-operated powerlift gate and automatic headlamps and rain-sensing wipers.

FCA India also claims that the SUV comes with over 50 safety features like electronic parking brake, hill hold and hill descent control, six airbags, panic brake assist, electronic roll mitigation, among others.

With inputs from PTI

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via