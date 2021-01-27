FCA India launches new Jeep Compass at 16.99 lakh: Details here

The car is available in both all wheel drive and two wheel drive. The front-wheel-drive (4x2) variants of the SUV are powered by either a 2-litre turbo-diesel engine that puts out 172 PS power or a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine that can churn out 163 PS of power. In terms of transmissions, the car is either mated with 6-speed manual or a 7-speed automatic transmission.