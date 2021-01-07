FCA India reveals the new updated Jeep Compass: Details here

New Delhi: The popular SUV Jeep Compass has finally received an update for the Indian market. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) India has claimed that the new updated Jeep will officially be launched next month.

The company claims that the production of the new model has already begun for India and the SUV will soon be dispatched to dealers across the country. The SUV will be manufactured at the company's joint venture manufacturing facility in Ranjangaon, near Pune.

Apart from the pricing, the company has revealed all the changes made to the interiors and exteriors of the car.

The new updated Jeep Compass gets new interiors with some significant improvements to take on the competition. The Jeep Compass now gets a 10.1-inch high-definition display UConnect-5 system, which the company claims is five times faster than its previous generation and can accommodate over-the-air, real-time updates.

The Compass also gets a 360-degree remote camera, cruise control and a button-operated powerlift gate and automatic headlamps and rain-sensing wipers.

In terms of safety, the company claims that the SUV comes with over 50 safety features which include panic brake assist, electronic roll mitigation, electronic parking brake, hill hold and hill descent control, six airbags among others.

The new Compass is available with two transmission systems. The 7-Speed dual clutch transmission is available with a 1.4L multiair Petrol engine and the 9-speed automatic transmission available with the 2.0L Multijet II Diesel engine.

"Over the last three years, the made-in-India Jeep Compass has established its superiority in the minds of Indian customers with its world class quality, safety, capability and performance," FCA India President and Managing Director Partha Datta said.

He noted that with the updated version of the SUV, the company has raised the bar, making it an even more compelling proposition, and the one that incorporates customer feedback.

"The new Compass package offers an all-new level of sophistication, passenger comfort, technology and user experience while remaining true to its Jeep DNA," Datta said.

Speaking at the virtual unveiling of the SUV, FCA Asia Pacific Vice President (Sales and Marketing) Billy Hayes said India remains one of the most important markets for the US auto firm.

He noted that more products would be launched in the country and it would also be used as a manufacturing hub for right hand markets.

Earlier this week, FCA said that it will invest $250 million to grow its presence in India with the launch of four new sport-utility vehicles (SUVs) under its Jeep brand over the next two years.

The investment will be made to locally manufacture a mid-size, three-row SUV, assemble the Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicles in the country.

With Inputs from PTI

