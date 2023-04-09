Home / Auto News / Feast your eyes on this stunning customized Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
Back

Feast your eyes on this stunning customized Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

2 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 03:55 PM IST Livemint
Neev Motorcycles has made significant mechanical upgrades to the Continental GT 650. The bike now features Brembo clutch lever kit, master cylinder and brake lever. (HT AUTO)Premium
Neev Motorcycles has made significant mechanical upgrades to the Continental GT 650. The bike now features Brembo clutch lever kit, master cylinder and brake lever. (HT AUTO)

  • To give the Continental GT 650 a unique cafe racer look, the motorcycle has undergone a few modifications. Firstly, the body panels have been painted in grey while the rest of the motorcycle has been blacked-out. Additionally, the tail section has been shortened and a tail tidy has been installed.

The Royal Enfield 650 Twins made waves upon their initial release, completely altering the way people viewed the manufacturer. The Interceptor 650 and Continental GT were game-changers, and the latter model served as a direct replacement for the highly coveted Continental GT 535. Now, feast your eyes on a custom GT 650.

To give the Continental GT 650 a unique cafe racer look, the motorcycle has undergone a few modifications. Firstly, the body panels have been painted in grey while the rest of the motorcycle has been blacked-out. Additionally, the tail section has been shortened and a tail tidy has been installed.

To further enhance the appearance of the motorcycle, several other modifications have been made. A new seat and cowl have been fitted to replace the stock seat. The instrument cluster has been relocated to the right side, just below the fuel tank. The headlight clamps and number plate have also been replaced with new ones. Additionally, new side panels, front and rear mudguards, and a tank tie have been installed. The clip-on handlebar and triple tree have also been replaced with CNC cut ones.

 

In addition, the custom build features a host of other modifications, such as new hand grips, LED lighting including the headlight, tail lamp and turn indicators, as well as a redesigned exhaust muffler and mirrors.
View Full Image
In addition, the custom build features a host of other modifications, such as new hand grips, LED lighting including the headlight, tail lamp and turn indicators, as well as a redesigned exhaust muffler and mirrors. (HT AUTO)

In addition, the custom build features a host of other modifications, such as new hand grips, LED lighting including the headlight, tail lamp and turn indicators, as well as a redesigned exhaust muffler and mirrors. The engine has also undergone retuning and now boasts a heat-resistant paint finish, while a new exhaust system has been installed to further enhance the bike's performance.

Neev Motorcycles has made significant mechanical upgrades to the Continental GT 650. The bike now features Brembo clutch lever kit, master cylinder and brake lever. Additionally, twin disc brakes with four-piston calipers have been added to the front. To enhance the bike's off-road capabilities, the shop has replaced the stock suspension with USD forks and fitted it with Scorpion Rally STR tyres on 150-60 section front and 180-60 section rear Harley Street Rod alloy wheels.

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout