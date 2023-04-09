Feast your eyes on this stunning customized Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

The Royal Enfield 650 Twins made waves upon their initial release, completely altering the way people viewed the manufacturer. The Interceptor 650 and Continental GT were game-changers, and the latter model served as a direct replacement for the highly coveted Continental GT 535. Now, feast your eyes on a custom GT 650.

To give the Continental GT 650 a unique cafe racer look, the motorcycle has undergone a few modifications. Firstly, the body panels have been painted in grey while the rest of the motorcycle has been blacked-out. Additionally, the tail section has been shortened and a tail tidy has been installed.

To further enhance the appearance of the motorcycle, several other modifications have been made. A new seat and cowl have been fitted to replace the stock seat. The instrument cluster has been relocated to the right side, just below the fuel tank. The headlight clamps and number plate have also been replaced with new ones. Additionally, new side panels, front and rear mudguards, and a tank tie have been installed. The clip-on handlebar and triple tree have also been replaced with CNC cut ones.

View Full Image In addition, the custom build features a host of other modifications, such as new hand grips, LED lighting including the headlight, tail lamp and turn indicators, as well as a redesigned exhaust muffler and mirrors. (HT AUTO)

In addition, the custom build features a host of other modifications, such as new hand grips, LED lighting including the headlight, tail lamp and turn indicators, as well as a redesigned exhaust muffler and mirrors. The engine has also undergone retuning and now boasts a heat-resistant paint finish, while a new exhaust system has been installed to further enhance the bike's performance.

Neev Motorcycles has made significant mechanical upgrades to the Continental GT 650. The bike now features Brembo clutch lever kit, master cylinder and brake lever. Additionally, twin disc brakes with four-piston calipers have been added to the front. To enhance the bike's off-road capabilities, the shop has replaced the stock suspension with USD forks and fitted it with Scorpion Rally STR tyres on 150-60 section front and 180-60 section rear Harley Street Rod alloy wheels.