Feast your eyes on this stunning customized Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

Feast your eyes on this stunning customized Royal Enfield Continental GT 6502 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 03:55 PM IST
- To give the Continental GT 650 a unique cafe racer look, the motorcycle has undergone a few modifications. Firstly, the body panels have been painted in grey while the rest of the motorcycle has been blacked-out. Additionally, the tail section has been shortened and a tail tidy has been installed.
The Royal Enfield 650 Twins made waves upon their initial release, completely altering the way people viewed the manufacturer. The Interceptor 650 and Continental GT were game-changers, and the latter model served as a direct replacement for the highly coveted Continental GT 535. Now, feast your eyes on a custom GT 650.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×