Feast your eyes on this stunning customized Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

To further enhance the appearance of the motorcycle, several other modifications have been made. A new seat and cowl have been fitted to replace the stock seat. The instrument cluster has been relocated to the right side, just below the fuel tank. The headlight clamps and number plate have also been replaced with new ones. Additionally, new side panels, front and rear mudguards, and a tank tie have been installed. The clip-on handlebar and triple tree have also been replaced with CNC cut ones.

