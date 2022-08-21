Federal regulators seek answers about Tesla’s autopilot
NHTSA is investigating car maker’s driver-assistance technology
U.S. auto-safety regulators are asking Tesla Inc. for information related to its cabin-camera system as part of an investigation into crashes involving its driver-assistance technology.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration sent a nine-page letter to Tesla Thursday asking questions about its vehicles, including what role the cabin-camera system plays in driver-engagement alerts and timing.
The agency is also asking the electric-car maker to identify each lawsuit filed against Tesla where the plaintiff alleges the crash was affected by the vehicle’s hardware and software systems.
NHTSA asked Tesla to describe in detail the engineering and safety measures that went into design decisions for Autopilot, its driver-assistance technology.
Tesla must respond to a set of the requests by Sept. 19, the agency said. One additional reply is due Oct. 12.
Tesla didn’t respond to a request for comment Friday. The electric-car maker has long maintained that driving with Autopilot engaged is safer than doing so without it. Tesla points to internal data showing that crashes were less common when drivers were using Autopilot. Some researchers have criticized Tesla’s methodology.
Autopilot is designed to help drivers steer and keep an appropriate distance from other cars. The driver-assistance system tells motorists to pay attention to the road and keep their hands on the wheel.
NHTSA in June expanded its probe into a series of crashes in which Tesla vehicles using Autopilot struck first-responder vehicles stopped for roadway emergencies. The agency said it was upgrading its earlier investigation, which began in August 2021, after identifying new crashes involving Autopilot and emergency-response vehicles.
NHTSA said last August that it had found 11 incidents since early 2018 in which a Tesla vehicle using Autopilot struck one or more vehicles involved in an emergency situation. In June, the NHTSA said it identified six additional collisions.
The agency has expanded its probe of Autopilot to include crashes that didn’t occur at emergency scenes.
NHTSA’s probe into the crashes will determine whether it will order a safety recall. Car makers are required to recall their vehicles if a safety defect is discovered.
Tesla recalled about 135,000 Model S and Model X vehicles in the U.S. in 2021 due to touch-screen failures. Tesla said at the time that it disputed that the issue was because of a defect but recalled the cars in the interest of customer experience
Tesla also recalled more than 285,000 vehicles in China in 2021 because of a cruise control-related safety issue. China’s State Administration for Market Regulation said the auto maker’s cruise-control system could be activated accidentally, potentially leading to sudden acceleration. Tesla apologized and said it would improve safety in line with national requirements.