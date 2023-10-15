Ferrai allows crypto payments for luxurious sports cars
Ferrari said the decision came in response to requests from the market and dealers as many of its clients have invested in crypto
Ferrari has started to accept payment in cryptocurrency for its luxury sports cars in the U.S. and will extend the scheme to Europe following requests from its wealthy customers, its marketing and commercial chief told Reuters.
