Ferrari 296 GTB launched in India at this price: Know price, features and more

Design and interior of Ferrari 296 GTB

Ferrari 296 GTB has an integrated rear bumper with an active rear spoiler, generating up to 360kg downforce at 250kph with hardcore, track oriented Assetto Fiorano pack. The exterior design has taken inspiration from the 1963 Ferrari 250 LM with its pronounced haunches, B-pillar design and Kamm tail. Whereas, the glasshouse seems to be similar with the Japan specific J50 and the one-off P80/C.