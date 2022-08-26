Ferrari 296 GTB launched in India at this price: Know price, features and more

According to Ferrari, 296 GTB has a combined torque rate of 740Nm and helps the hybrid sportscar to sprint from 0 to 100kph in just 2.9 seconds, and achieve a top speed of over 330kph. This car is mated with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Italian supercar brand Ferrari has launched its 296 GTB in India at a price of ₹5.40 crore (ex-showroom). The automaker claims that the 296 GTB is the first road car with a six-cylinder engine as the previous ones were marketed under the long-defunct Dino brand.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Italian supercar brand Ferrari has launched its 296 GTB in India at a price of ₹5.40 crore (ex-showroom). The automaker claims that the 296 GTB is the first road car with a six-cylinder engine as the previous ones were marketed under the long-defunct Dino brand.
Ferrari 296 GTB has replaced the F8 Tributo and it features a new hybrid-electric powertrain with a mid-engine, rear-wheel drive layout. Interestingly, the numerical designation in the 296 GTB moniker represents the 2,992cc, six-cylinder engine, while the Gran Turismo Berlinetta establishes it as the latest in a long line of Ferrari sports cars that can stretch back to the mid-1950s.
Ferrari 296 GTB has replaced the F8 Tributo and it features a new hybrid-electric powertrain with a mid-engine, rear-wheel drive layout. Interestingly, the numerical designation in the 296 GTB moniker represents the 2,992cc, six-cylinder engine, while the Gran Turismo Berlinetta establishes it as the latest in a long line of Ferrari sports cars that can stretch back to the mid-1950s.
Powertrain of Ferrari 296 GTB
This supercar is powered by a 645hp, three litre, twin-turbocharged V6 engine that is coupled with a 166hp electric motor and combined to make 830hp.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Powertrain of Ferrari 296 GTB
This supercar is powered by a 645hp, three litre, twin-turbocharged V6 engine that is coupled with a 166hp electric motor and combined to make 830hp.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to Ferrari, this supercar has a combined torque rate of 740Nm and helps the hybrid sportscar to sprint from 0 to 100kph in just 2.9 seconds, and achieve a top speed of over 330kph. This car is mated with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
According to Ferrari, this supercar has a combined torque rate of 740Nm and helps the hybrid sportscar to sprint from 0 to 100kph in just 2.9 seconds, and achieve a top speed of over 330kph. This car is mated with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
Ferrari 296 GTB can be driven solely on electric power too. It offers a 7.43kWh battery that helps to drive up to 25km and achieve a speed of 135kph. Moreover, it supports four driving modes which are eDrive, Hybrid, Performance and Qualifying with each mode different for offering different electric powers and regenerative braking.
Ferrari 296 GTB can be driven solely on electric power too. It offers a 7.43kWh battery that helps to drive up to 25km and achieve a speed of 135kph. Moreover, it supports four driving modes which are eDrive, Hybrid, Performance and Qualifying with each mode different for offering different electric powers and regenerative braking.
Design and interior of Ferrari 296 GTB
Ferrari 296 GTB has an integrated rear bumper with an active rear spoiler, generating up to 360kg downforce at 250kph with hardcore, track oriented Assetto Fiorano pack. The exterior design has taken inspiration from the 1963 Ferrari 250 LM with its pronounced haunches, B-pillar design and Kamm tail. Whereas, the glasshouse seems to be similar with the Japan specific J50 and the one-off P80/C.
Ferrari 296 GTB has an integrated rear bumper with an active rear spoiler, generating up to 360kg downforce at 250kph with hardcore, track oriented Assetto Fiorano pack. The exterior design has taken inspiration from the 1963 Ferrari 250 LM with its pronounced haunches, B-pillar design and Kamm tail. Whereas, the glasshouse seems to be similar with the Japan specific J50 and the one-off P80/C.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As standard, the Indian specific Ferrari 296 GTB is equipped with Alcantara-wrapped electric seats, suspension lifter, black ceramic exhaust pipes, carbon-fibre front spoiler and steering wheel, 20-inches of forged rims with surround view camera, titanium wheel bolts, and contrast coloured stitching on the inside.
As standard, the Indian specific Ferrari 296 GTB is equipped with Alcantara-wrapped electric seats, suspension lifter, black ceramic exhaust pipes, carbon-fibre front spoiler and steering wheel, 20-inches of forged rims with surround view camera, titanium wheel bolts, and contrast coloured stitching on the inside.