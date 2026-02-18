Ferrari 849 Testarossa set for India debut. Top 4 facts to know

Ferrari is gearing up to launch its new flagship sports car in India, the Ferrari 849 Testarossa. The Ferrari 849 Testarossa is scheduled to be launched in India on March 14. Upon launch, it will replace the Ferrari SF90 Stradale in the company's lineup in India. Expect the all-new Ferrari 849 Testarossa to be priced around ₹10 crore (ex-showroom).

If you are wondering about the upcoming Ferrari 849 Testarossa, here are the key facts about this sports car.

Ferrari 849 Testarossa: Powertrain The Ferrari 849 Testarossa is powered by a mid-engine plug-in hybrid setup. It draws energy from a reworked 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 power mill, which is paired with three electric motors and a lithium-ion battery pack. Combined, this plug-in hybrid powertrain is capable of churning out a mammoth power output of 1,050 bhp, which makes the Ferrari 849 Testarossa the most powerful Ferrari model to date.

Ferrari 849 Testarossa: Performance The Ferrari 849 Testarossa is capable of sprinting to 100 kmph from a standstill position in less than 2.3 seconds. The sports car has an electronically limited top speed of 330 kmph. The plug-in hybrid system onboard the Ferrari 849 Testarossa enables it run a limited pure-electric driving range of up to 25 km. Beyond its outright performance, the Ferrari 849 Testarossa comes with extensive aerodynamic and chassis upgrades. The active aero elements generate over 400 kg of downforce at high speeds, enhancing the stability of the sports car, while the package also includes advanced torque-vectoring, updated chassis electronics, and a high-performance braking system.

Ferrari 849 Testarossa: Design The Ferrari 849 Testarossa has taken its design inspiration from the classic Testarossa. At the same time, the Ferrari 849 Testarossa has incorporated the design elements from the Italian car manufacturer's contemporary supercar family. The bodywork of the car emphasises wide proportions and aerodynamic efficiency. There will be a retractable hard-top Spider variant on offer as well.