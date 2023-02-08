Ferrari plans Tesla like future sportscar; might use rocket thruster: Report

Ferrari might be planning to work on its patented technology which is quite similar to Tesla’s idea for its next-generation Roadster. As per a report from The Drive, the future Ferrari sportscar might come with a rocket thruster, which Tesla planned to use in its next-gen electric car. To recall, the Italian automaker patented the technology of a high-performance car with gas pushers back in 2019, which was added to the US Patent database recently.

The patented technology discloses the possibility of a working concept similar to what Tesla described for its next-generation Tesla Roadster’s SpaceX package. Tesla wants to use some kind of cold gas or compressed air thrusters to speed up off the line acceleration and even let the vehicle to hover. Ferrari’s patented idea somehow reflects the similar plans christened as the pulsejet system which may use composed air thrusters for enhanced acceleration.

Ferrari claims that this technology will help in better handling and braking. The patent also suggests that the Italian company would use compressed air tanks or liquid fuel technology at the front, rear and sides of the vehicle, which is similar to rocket thrusters used in spaceships to maneuver them. Additionally, the patent also reveals that there will be at least one compressed air tank and at least one gas pusher, well connected to the compressed air tank.

Meanwhile, Tesla Inc. has raised prices in the U.S. for its Model Y SUV after having lowered prices last month, the latest in a spate of adjustments that have rattled the electric-vehicle market.

The base price of the Model Y long-range version was $54,990 on Tesla’s website Saturday, $2,000 higher than in mid-January after the company slashed prices. Tesla had inched up the price since then.

The price of the performance version of the SUV recently, $57,990, was $1,000 higher than the January low.

On Friday, the Biden administration modified rules to effectively expand the population of electric vehicles that qualify for a $7,500 consumer tax credit, including the Model Y. The Treasury Department raised the price limit for eligibility on certain models to $80,000, from $55,000, following auto-industry complaints.