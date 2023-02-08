Ferrari plans Tesla like future sportscar; might use rocket thruster: Report
- As per a report from The Drive, the future Ferrari sportscar might come with a rocket thruster, which Tesla planned to use in its next-gen electric car. To recall, the Italian automaker patented the technology of a high-performance car with gas pushers back in 2019, which was added to the US Patent database recently.
