Ferrari plans Tesla like future sportscar; might use rocket thruster: Report

Ferrari claims that this technology will help in better handling and braking. The patent also suggests that the Italian company would use compressed air tanks or liquid fuel technology at the front, rear and sides of the vehicle, which is similar to rocket thrusters used in spaceships to maneuver them. Additionally, the patent also reveals that there will be at least one compressed air tank and at least one gas pusher, well connected to the compressed air tank.

