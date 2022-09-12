Ferrari Purosangue’s features teased ahead of launch tomorrow: All details

Ferrari is all set to uncover its Purosangue on September 13. This super SUV is the successor of the Ferrari FF and GTC4Lusso announced back in 2018. Moreover, the arrival of this car was promised before the end of 2022. Currently, the Italian automaker has said that its versions with a purely internal combustion engine and a hybrid powertrain would be available soon and it is slated to go on sale next year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}