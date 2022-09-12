Ferrari Purosangue’s features teased ahead of launch tomorrow: All details

Interestingly, Ferrari has teased the upcoming performance SUV several times through multiple teaser images and videos. Now, it has teased the exhaust note of the supercar’s engine.
Ferrari is all set to uncover its Purosangue on September 13. This super SUV is the successor of the Ferrari FF and GTC4Lusso announced back in 2018. Moreover, the arrival of this car was promised before the end of 2022. Currently, the Italian automaker has said that its versions with a purely internal combustion engine and a hybrid powertrain would be available soon and it is slated to go on sale next year.
Interestingly, Ferrari has teased the upcoming performance SUV several times through multiple teaser images and videos. Now, it has teased the exhaust note of the supercar’s engine. The Ferrari Purosangue is expected to lock horns with Lamborghini Urus, Aston Martin DBX, Rolls Royce Cullinan, Bentley Bentayga and Maserati Levante.
The Italian automaker aims to keep the production of the upcoming Purosangue exclusively limited. Ferrari plans to keep the production of the SUV limited to less than 20 per cent of the brand’s total annual deliveries. Notably, Ferrari Purosangue comes as the first-mass produced Ferrari with a five-door layout.
This supercar comes with an aggressive-looking front fascia with sharp headlamps which sport LED units and integrated LED daytime running lights. The hood is heavily sculpted and has curved elements that lead to the base of the A-pillar.
The Purosangue and other Ferrari GT models are likely to get a completely new interior layout based around what the automaker calls an ‘eyes on the road’, 'hands on the wheel’ approach. Additionally, the Italian automaker would use a new steering wheel, new infotainment, a head-up display, new instruments, new cabin controls, rear seat entertainment and improved ingress and egress.
To recall, The Italian supercar brand Ferrari has launched its 296 GTB in India at a price of ₹5.40 crore (ex-showroom). The automaker claims that the 296 GTB is the first road car with a six-cylinder engine as the previous ones were marketed under the long-defunct Dino brand. This supercar is powered by a 645hp, three litre, twin-turbocharged V6 engine that is coupled with a 166hp electric motor and combined to make 830hp.
According to Ferrari, this supercar has a combined torque rate of 740Nm and helps the hybrid sportscar to sprint from 0 to 100kph in just 2.9 seconds, and achieve a top speed of over 330kph. This car is mated with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.