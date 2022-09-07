Ferrari Purosangue to be unveiled soon: What to expect

Ferrari has confirmed that its upcoming Purosangue SUV will get a new naturally aspirated V12 engine. The upcoming SUV from Ferrari is expected to be built on one of the two new unique architectures by Ferrari, with one designed for mid-engined cars like the recently launched 296 GTB.
Ferrari, an Italian sports car manufacturer, has recently shared that it would reveal its first ever SUV, the Purosangue on September 13. The automaker has teased its front end with angled headlights. This much awaited Italian SUV will first come with a new V12 engine.
Powertrain of Ferrari Purosangue
Ferrari has confirmed that its upcoming Purosangue SUV will get a new naturally aspirated V12 engine. Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari said in a statement, “We have tested several options. It was clear that the V12, for the performance and driving experience it could provide, was the right option for the market."
Vigna also stated that from the test drives in the hills around Maranello, the automaker can tell that this upcoming SUV is a true sportscar and unlike any other. He said, “Purosangue will be 100 per cent Ferrari and it will meet and exceed all the demands of performance, innovation and design that you would expect from us."
Design and interior of Ferrari Purosangue
The upcoming SUV from Ferrari is expected to be built on one of the two new unique architectures by Ferrari, with one designed for mid-engined cars like the recently launched 296 GTB and other for front mid-engined GT cars like the Purosangue.
Both the architectures are likely to accommodate V6, V8 and V12, with or without hybrid assistance and be paired to transaxle dual-clutch automatic gearboxes; rear or four-wheel drive; and 2-, 2+2- or 4-seat b=cabins in variable wheelbase lengths.
The Purosangue and other Ferrari GT models are likely to get a completely new interior layout based around what the automaker calls an ‘eyes on the road’, hands on the wheel’ approach. Additionally, the Italian automaker would use a new steering wheel, new infotainment, a head-up display, new instruments, new cabin controls, rear seat entertainment and improved ingress and egress.
To recall, The Italian supercar brand Ferrari has launched its 296 GTB in India at a price of ₹5.40 crore (ex-showroom). The automaker claims that the 296 GTB is the first road car with a six-cylinder engine as the previous ones were marketed under the long-defunct Dino brand.
