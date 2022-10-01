Ferrari SP51 unveiled: Details on 800hp Italian supercar

Ferrari SP51: Powertrain

The Ferrari SP51 shares its underpinnings with the 812 GTS, it is also powered by the 6.5-litre naturally aspirated v12 engine that puts out 800hp and 718Nm. Ferrari has not revealed any technical specifications for the SP51, yet. It is expected that the Italian supercar can accelerate from 0 to 100kph in 3.0 seconds until it reaches a top speed of 340kph.