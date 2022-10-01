Ferrari SP51 unveiled: Details on 800hp Italian supercar

The Ferrari SP51 shares its underpinnings with the 812 GTS, it is also powered by the 6.5-litre naturally aspirated v12 engine that puts out 800hp and 718Nm. Ferrari has not revealed any technical specifications for the SP51, yet.
Ferrari, an Italian automaker, has unveiled its Ferrari SP51. It is a one-off creation based on the 812 GTS. The automaker marque has developed its 51st special project car for a Taiwan-based client and features unique exterior and interior styling elements.
Ferrari SP51: Powertrain
Ferrari SP51: Design details
This car is created by the Ferrari styling centre and some of the SP51’s new exterior details include the redesigned headlights, diamond cut wheels along with unique Rosso Passionale colour scheme. It also sports a prominent blue and white livery as tribute to the 1995 Ferrari 410 S race car which covers the entire length of the supercar
Unlike the 812 GTS, however, the SP51 does not get a folding hard-top and remains roofless. In order to make the SP51 as aerodynamic as possible, engineers have added vents at the front and rear to help increase downforce.
Other key details also include the carbon fibre bodywork and the transverse-mounted carbon wing which acts as a bridge between the two flying buttresses. On the inside, the SP51 is identical to the 812 GTS apart from the prominent red Alcantara trim.
To recall, last month, Ferrari NV unveiled its long-awaited 390,000-euro (or about ₹3 crore) Purosangue crossover that will haul the supercar maker into a new era of broader appeal. The company’s most utilitarian model in its 75-year history —with four doors, four seats and a 473-liter (125-gallon) trunk — will hit showrooms next year.
While heavily geared over four years of development to meet Ferrari’s track-worthy credentials, the Purosangue represents a break from the manufacturer’s low-slung racing machines and dispels doubts it would ever produce a versatile vehicle.
