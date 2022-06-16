OPEN APP
Ferrari to debut SUV-like model in September

Ferrari NV said a new larger, taller model similar to a sport-utility vehicle will be unveiled this fall and confirmed plans to release its first fully electric car in 2025, promising in its first long-term strategy presentation in years that it would continue to make cars that stand out as the industry embraces electrification.

