Ferrari to debut SUV-like model in September
- Luxury auto maker confirms plans for a fully electric Ferrari by 2025 and forecasts 40% of Ferraris will be EVs by 2030
Ferrari NV said a new larger, taller model similar to a sport-utility vehicle will be unveiled this fall and confirmed plans to release its first fully electric car in 2025, promising in its first long-term strategy presentation in years that it would continue to make cars that stand out as the industry embraces electrification.