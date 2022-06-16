Ferrari to debut SUV-like model in September
- Luxury auto maker confirms plans for a fully electric Ferrari by 2025 and forecasts 40% of Ferraris will be EVs by 2030
Ferrari NV said a new larger, taller model similar to a sport-utility vehicle will be unveiled this fall and confirmed plans to release its first fully electric car in 2025, promising in its first long-term strategy presentation in years that it would continue to make cars that stand out as the industry embraces electrification.
Ferrari NV said a new larger, taller model similar to a sport-utility vehicle will be unveiled this fall and confirmed plans to release its first fully electric car in 2025, promising in its first long-term strategy presentation in years that it would continue to make cars that stand out as the industry embraces electrification.
Ferrari had previously unveiled its plans for going electric for some models and said an SUV-style vehicle was on the way this year. On Thursday, it said it was now targeting September for the debut of that model. Ferrari already sells four hybrid electric models.
Ferrari had previously unveiled its plans for going electric for some models and said an SUV-style vehicle was on the way this year. On Thursday, it said it was now targeting September for the debut of that model. Ferrari already sells four hybrid electric models.
Some Ferrari enthusiasts and analysts have questioned whether the company, which has built its brand over the past 75 years on the back of powerful and noisy conventional engines, can manage the transition to the quiet world of electric motors.
“The fully electric Ferrari will be a Ferrari," Chief Executive Benedetto Vigna said.
Last year, 80% of Ferraris sold had an internal combustion engine, with the rest hybrids, according to the company. By 2026, the company expects 40% will be traditional engines, 55% hybrids and 5% electric. By 2030, 40% are forecast to be fully electric.
Ferrari forecast that revenue will rise on average 9% a year to reach 6.7 billion euros, equivalent to about $7 billion, in 2026. The company is targeting an operating profit margin of between 27% and 30%, compared with last year’s record of 25%.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text