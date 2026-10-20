Ferrari to open new showrooms in Ahmedabad and Chennai, expanding its India network to 5 cities

Ferrari will expand its presence in India with new showrooms in Ahmedabad and Chennai in the coming months. The Italian luxury carmaker has recently signed the Kun Group to run the outlet in Ahmedabad and the Navnit Group to run the showroom in Chennai.

With the move, the Italian luxury carmaker will have five showrooms in India, in addition to three in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, according to Ferrari’s announcement.

The move coincides with Ferrari's efforts to intensify its customer relationships in India through new offerings and brand experiences. The news comes as its first all-electric car, Luce, is being unveiled in India, alongside the company's exhibition, Universo Ferrari, which celebrates its heritage and latest models. Ferrari hasn't revealed the exact opening times of the new showrooms.

Ferrari showrooms in Ahmedabad and Chennai The new outlets will provide Ferrari with access to customers in two new markets. The Ahmedabad showroom will be run by the Kun Group and the Chennai showroom by the Navnit Group. The two dealerships will be opening in the next couple of months.

The expansion will raise the number of Ferrari's retail stores in India from three to five. However, the company has not yet revealed more information regarding the dealerships, such as where they will be located in the cities and when they will open.

Universo Ferrari exhibition opens in New Delhi The addition of the Ferrari locations comes after the launch of a new Ferrari universe in India on October 18, 2026, in New Delhi, and will operate until November 1, 2026. The exhibit includes cars from all periods of the brand's history, including the 1968 Daytona, the F50 and the 12Cilindri.

The 12Cilindri is making its official Indian debut in both coupe and convertible form, according to the exhibition details. Ferrari has also unveiled two design concepts related to India. The theme of the Purosangue is New Delhi, and the theme of the 12Cilindri is Varanasi, both inspired by the cultural identity of their respective cities.

Ferrari Luce EV makes India debut The Luce electric car is another key attraction at the exhibition. This is the first-ever all-electric Ferrari and the first time the brand offers a five-seater. The four electric motors are located at each wheel and have a combined output of 1,075 bhp and 990 Nm of torque.