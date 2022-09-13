Ferrari unveils first ₹3 crore SUV but has a request: ‘Don't call it an SUV’2 min read . Updated: 13 Sep 2022, 11:08 PM IST
The supercar maker’s first four-door four-seater has likely racked up more than 2,000 pre-orders already.
The supercar maker’s first four-door four-seater has likely racked up more than 2,000 pre-orders already.
Listen to this article
Ferrari NV unveiled its long-awaited 390,000-euro (or about ₹3 crore) Purosangue crossover that will haul the supercar maker into a new era of broader appeal. The company’s most utilitarian model in its 75-year history —with four doors, four seats and a 473-liter (125-gallon) trunk — will hit showrooms next year.