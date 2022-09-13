Ferrari unveils first 3 crore SUV but has a request: ‘Don't call it an SUV’

Vigna’s comment indicates the world’s best-known performance-car maker is still coming to terms with a segment some prancing-horse purists believe should be verboten for the brand. While crossovers and SUVs tend to be less agile than what Ferrari drivers are used to, the almost 225,000-euro Lamborghini Urus and 206,800-euro Bentley Bentayga have been well-received. The Purosangue beats both on acceleration, racing to 100 kilometers (62 miles) per hour in 3.3 seconds.