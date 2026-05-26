Ferrari’s first electric car designed by former Apple designer Jony Ive gets brutally trolled, netizens call it ‘a joke’

Ferrari has officially unveiled its first fully electric car, the Ferrari Luce. The EV reportedly took around five years to develop and was created in collaboration with LoveFrom, the creative collective co-founded by former Apple design chief Jony Ive and industrial designer Marc Newson.

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The design of the new car has become one of the biggest talking points online, with Ferrari positioning it as a major selling point while social media reactions have been brutally critical.

Unlike traditional Ferraris, the Luce adopts a very different design language with rear-hinged doors, a hatchback-style rear section and seating for five passengers.

“We wanted to explore an interface that was physical and engaging and to take the most powerful parts of an analogue display and combine them with a digital display,” Jony Ive said about the Luce’s design.

Ferrari Luce technical specifications The Ferrari Luce is powered by four electric motors, with one motor positioned at each wheel. The EV produces a total output of 1,050cv and can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 2.5 seconds while reaching a claimed top speed of 310km/h.

The Luce comes with a 122kWh battery pack paired with an 800V electrical architecture and offers a claimed driving range of 530km on a full charge.

The front motors produce 210kW at the axle, while the rear motors deliver 620kW. Ferrari also claims the motors can spin at up to 30,000rpm and reach peak output in under a second.

The car also gets a 21-speaker 3,000W audio system and features a dashboard clock inspired by mechanical chronographs that doubles as a stopwatch and compass.

Netizens troll Ferrari Luce The new design language used by Ferrari has faced severe backlash online, with users mocking the styling and overall direction taken by the company for its first EV.

Across social media platforms, users described the Luce as “repulsive”, “hideous” and “a joke”, while others even created AI-generated concepts showing what they believed the EV should have looked like.

“Congratulations Ferrari, you made a car uglier than everyone's worst expectations,” one highly upvoted comment on Reddit read.

Another user wrote: “This is genuinely one of the ugliest bland cars I have ever seen. It looks like something off Roblox.”

Much of the criticism focused on Ferrari’s styling choices, which many users felt took heavy inspiration from Apple’s minimalist design language.

“Lmao... of course Jony Ive and Marc Newson came up with this garbage. These goons should have stayed in their lane,” another user wrote.

“This just feels like Ferrari gave Jony Ive free rein to do whatever and boy what a mistake that was. Absolute bastardization of the prancing horse, shameful beyond belief,” another comment added.

“You know, for this $65k Hyundai it’s not too bad… But as a $650k Ferrari, this is an absolute joke,” another popular Reddit comment read.