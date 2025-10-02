Festive demand, tax cut power auto sales in September
Summary
Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Mahindra and TVS Motor credited festive buying and the reduction in tax rates as prime reasons for the sales surge. For most small cars, GST was cut from 28% to 18%, and from 45-50% to a flat 40% for large SUVs last month.
Powered by tax cuts and festive spirits, automobile sales took off in September, cheering manufacturers across the board.
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story