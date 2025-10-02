Festive demand, tax cut power auto sales in September

“The combination of the festive spirit and the new GST benefits has led to a sharp rise in bookings and enquiries. Showroom and dealership footfalls have more than doubled compared to the festive season last year," Hero MotoCorp said. “The GST cut has led to a good festive season. We are working round the clock to ensure availability of our cars. Our inventories have now come down to just about a month," Maruti Suzuki's marketing head Partho Banerjee said.