Festive season car discounts: These are the 5 best SUVs to consider right now

The festive season is right around the corner, and with it comes the busiest period of the year for new car buyers. This is when OEMs such as Honda, Kia, and Volkswagen roll out some of their biggest discounts, making it the perfect time to bring home a new SUV. This year’s celebrations may get extra special, with the GST 2.0 reforms due to make several popular models such as the Honda Elevate, MG Hector, and Kia Seltos more affordable than before.

Buyers can further combine these GST benefits with the ongoing festive season discounts to secure some of the best prices in the market. If you are planning to purchase a new SUV this festive season, here are the five best models to consider for their value proposition.

Honda Elevate:

The Honda Elevate is being offered with benefits of up to ₹1.22 lakh, depending on the variant chosen

Honda Cars India is offering festive season discounts on its entire range, and the Elevate SUV gets the highest benefits in September, ranging up to ₹1.22 lakh for the range-topping ZX trim. The VX trim gets a festive discount of ₹78,000, while the V trim is offered with benefits of up to ₹58,000. The base SV trim is not included in the list.

After GST 2.0 takes effect, the Honda Elevate will see a price reduction of up to ₹57,500. This post-GST price can be combined with the aforementioned festive offers to maximise value.

MG Hector: Celebrating its sixth year of operations in India, JSW MG Motor India has announced special anniversary prices on certain variants of the Hector and the Astor SUVs. Under the offer, the MG Hector Sharp Pro MT, one of the higher-spec variants in the range, is now available with total benefits of up to ₹1.88 lakh. This offer also includes the GST benefits of up to ₹1.49 lakh. This makes its ex-showroom price drop from ₹21.13 lakh to ₹18.99 lakh.

Kia Seltos:

Seltos buyers can save up to ₹1.75 lakh on the ex-showroom price

Kia is offering discounts on select models in its portfolio, and the Seltos attracts the highest savings of up to ₹1.75 lakh on its ex-showroom price. This limited-period offer includes pre-GST benefits of up to ₹58,000 and festive season benefits ranging to ₹1.17 lakh. This brings the SUV’s ex-showroom price tag down to ₹9.43 lakh from ₹11.18 lakh.

Mahindra Bolero and Bolero Neo: Mahindra recently announced GST benefits across its complete SUV lineup, including additional discounts for the festive season. With this, the Mahindra Bolero and Bolero Neo are offered with the highest benefits of up to ₹2.56 lakh. The discount includes GST savings of ₹1.27 lakh on the ex-showroom price, as well as additional benefits that range up to ₹1.29 lakh. With this offer, the Bolero range now starts from ₹8.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line:

The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line gets festive season benefits of up to ₹3 lakh, alongside GST savings of up to ₹3.26 lakh on its ex-showroom price

