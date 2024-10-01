The Indian two-wheeler market is seeing a surge in electric scooter adoption, especially during the festive season. Amazon and Flipkart are promoting electric scooters with significant discounts during their sales events.
The Indian two-wheeler market has witnessed a significant rise in the adoption of electric scooters over the past few years, with electric vehicles (EVs) and electric motorcycles leading this transformation. With the festive season now upon us, a considerable surge in demand and sales for electric two-wheelers is anticipated.
Amazon and Flipkart have recently entered the fray by offering a range of electric scooters alongside petrol models. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale campaigns, these platforms are providing substantial discounts on electric scooters (via HT Auto).
Here are five exciting electric scooters available online with enticing offers:
Ola S1 ProThe Ola S1 Pro stands out as one of the most sought-after electric scooters in India. Priced at ₹124,999 (ex-showroom), it boasts a top speed of 120 km/h and can accelerate from 0 to 40 km/h in just 2.6 seconds, powered by an 11 kW electric motor. Ola Electric claims a range of 195 kilometres on a single charge, accompanied by a standard three-year or 40,000-kilometre warranty on the battery and vehicle components.
Ola S1 XThe Ola S1 X serves as a budget-friendly alternative to the S1 range, available for ₹67,999 (ex-showroom) on Flipkart. With options for 2 kWh and 3 kWh battery packs, it promises a 151-kilometre range and a top speed of 90 km/h with the larger battery.
Bajaj ChetakBajaj’s Chetak electric scooters, including the 3201 and 2903 models, are part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival offerings. The Chetak 3201 features a retro design, with a range of up to 123 kilometres and a top speed of 63 km/h, priced at ₹95,998 (ex-showroom).
Amo InspirerThe Amo Inspirer is an economical low-speed option priced at ₹49,989 (ex-showroom). This electric scooter provides a range of up to 60 kilometres on a single charge and is available on Amazon.