Few Nissan dealerships are accepting bookings for new SUV Magnite: Report

Nissan Magnite is nearing its launch date and the company has revealed a lot of information about the new sub-compact SUV . While the company hasn’t announced a specific launch date for the car, it is expected to happen later this month.

Another big clue that the launch is close is that a few Nissan dealerships are reportedly pre-booking the car already. A report by HT Auto suggests that dealerships are accepting booking amounts for the new SUV. The report suggests that few dealerships are charging an amount in the range of ₹12,000 to ₹25,000 for the car.

The new car will be entering the crowded sub-compact SUV segment which is dominated by the likes of Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and the latest addition Kia Sonet. However, Nissan might have an ace up its sleeve in terms of pricing of the car. The new Nissan Magnite is expected to start with a price as low as ₹5.5 lakh and the top variant may be priced around ₹9 lakh. However, the company is expected to provide another optional variant with better features such as wireless charging.

If this pricing turns out to be true, Nissan could not only eat into the market share of other sub-compact SUVs such as Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet but also the premium hatchback market.

Earlier this month, the company announced the commencement of production of the Magnite. The company rolled out the first vehicle from Chennai-based alliance plant Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd. The company is expected to launch the car later this month to tap into the festive season demand.

Nissan will be offering a 1.0-litre petrol turbo engine with the new Magnite. The company is expected to provide a X-TRONIC CVT automatic option with the sub-compact SUV. The car will be build on Nissan’s NEXT strategy for the Indian and global markets.

The features on the new Nissan Magnite includes cruise control, 360-degree round view monitor, and Nissan Connect. Other than that, the car gets 60-40 split folding rear seats, 336 litre luggage space, tyre pressure monitoring system, eight-inch infotainment display and over 50 connected features.

