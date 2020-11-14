Few Nissan dealerships are accepting bookings for new SUV Magnite: Report

The new car will be entering the crowded sub-compact SUV segment which is dominated by the likes of Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and the latest addition Kia Sonet. However, Nissan might have an ace up its sleeve in terms of pricing of the car. The new Nissan Magnite is expected to start with a price as low as ₹5.5 lakh and the top variant may be priced around ₹9 lakh. However, the company is expected to provide another optional variant with better features such as wireless charging.